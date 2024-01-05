KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in correctional sciences

KARACHI-The University of Karachi (KU) and the National Academy for Prisons Administration (NAPA) agreed to explore an academic partnership in the field of correctional sciences and penology. This decision was taken during a meeting between Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director General NAPA Azhar Rashid here on Thursday.

They discussed the possibility of initiating a joint venture in venues of academic partnership in the different departments of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and the Faculty of Law. They agreed to begin the partnership with the Faculty of Law, Departments of Criminology, Social Work, Sociology and Psychology and decided that other departments would be included later.