Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in correctional sciences

APP
January 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The University of Karachi (KU) and the National Academy for Prisons Administration (NAPA) agreed to explore an academic partnership in the field of correctional sciences and penology. This decision was taken during a meeting between Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Director General NAPA Azhar Rashid here on Thursday.
They discussed the possibility of initiating a joint venture in venues of academic partnership in the different departments of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and the Faculty of Law. They agreed to begin the partnership with the Faculty of Law, Departments of Criminology, Social Work, Sociology and Psychology and decided that other departments would be included later.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1704346228.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024