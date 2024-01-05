M Yousuf calls for aggressive play from U19 cricket team

LAHORE - Pakistan U19 cricket team head coach Mohammad Yousuf has ex­pressed his desire for the U19 cricketers to embrace an aggres­sive playing style reminiscent of the 1990s era, without resorting to abusive sledging.

As the team prepares for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa, Mohammad Yousuf highlighted the importance of in­culcating the fighting spirit that de­fined Pakistan’s cricket in the past. Speaking at a pre-departure press conference here at the Gaddafi Sta­dium, the U19 head coach said, “Ag­gression is missing in our teams at all levels,” urging cricketers to treat opponents as adversaries on the field while maintaining sportsman­ship. He emphasized that aggres­sion should not cross the line into disrespectful behavior.

The U19 squad is set to depart tomorrow (Saturday) for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in South Africa from January 19 to Febru­ary 11, 2024. The former cricketer expressed confidence in the team’s talent and expected a strong per­formance at the marquee event, citing their promising showing in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Mohammad Yousuf acknowl­edged the crucial role of U19 and junior cricket in refining players’ techniques, emphasizing the diffi­culty of remolding a player’s tech­nique once they reach the national team. He called for greater respon­sibility on the part of coaches in the regions, proposing workshops at the National Cricket Academy to reinforce coaching responsibilities.

“The U 19 coaching staff should also visit the region and watch the players in action, so that they have a first-hand knowledge of the skills of the cricketers and manage a larger pool of players,” the head coach said.

On the topic of T20 cricket, You­suf criticized its impact on player development, saying that while it generates revenue, it often produc­es mediocre cricketers. He advocat­ed for a ban on T20 cricket at the U19 level to promote longer for­mats, suggesting that PSL revenue should be invested in strengthen­ing U19 cricket. He emphasized the need to promote three-day cricket at the district level and suggested replicating the 55-over league model of the English Cricket Board at the junior level.

Commending the selection of Saim Ayub, Mohammad Yousuf stressed the importance of provid­ingample opportunities to players making the transition to Test crick­et. He praised the PCB for appoint­ing indigenous coaching staff at all levels and encouraged former leg­ends to fully immerse themselves in coaching roles to enhance player skills effectively.