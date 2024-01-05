Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Manzoor Pashteen gets bail in social media tweets case

Manzoor Pashteen gets bail in social media tweets case
Ali Hamza
January 05, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Special Court yesterday granted bail to Pashteen Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen in the last FIR filed against him in Islamabad. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand presided the hearing at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad, about the FIR against Manzoor Pashteen regarding controversial tweets from his social media accounts. Advocate Atta Ullah Kundi, who represented Pashteen, argued before the court that former lawmaker Ali Wazir has already been discharged by the courts who was co-accused in this case. He also told the court that two bail applications against Manzoor Pashteen have already been approved by the Anti-terrorism Court. After listening the arguments, the judge approved Manzoor Pashteen’s bail against Rs30,000 bonds. However, Manzoor Pashteen wasn’t released from Adiala Jail even after getting bail until late night of Thursday

Tags:

Ali Hamza

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1704346228.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024