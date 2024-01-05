Manzoor Pashteen gets bail in social media tweets case

ISLAMABAD - Special Court yesterday granted bail to Pashteen Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen in the last FIR filed against him in Islamabad. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand presided the hearing at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad, about the FIR against Manzoor Pashteen regarding controversial tweets from his social media accounts. Advocate Atta Ullah Kundi, who represented Pashteen, argued before the court that former lawmaker Ali Wazir has already been discharged by the courts who was co-accused in this case. He also told the court that two bail applications against Manzoor Pashteen have already been approved by the Anti-terrorism Court. After listening the arguments, the judge approved Manzoor Pashteen’s bail against Rs30,000 bonds. However, Manzoor Pashteen wasn’t released from Adiala Jail even after getting bail until late night of Thursday