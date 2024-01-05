Market turmoil

The recent sharp decline in the Pakistan stock market, follow­ing its historic highs, has raised concerns about the volatile nature of the market. This pattern, where large capitalists withdraw capital at extreme highs, causing a sud­den crash, has been observed for a considerable period. This has led to a growing perception that the stock market operates on an arti­ficial basis, seemingly disconnect­ed from the overall economic situ­ation of the country.

Over the past few weeks, the stock exchange experienced a re­cord boom, reaching a high of 67,000 points. However, this trend abruptly reversed as investors chose to sell on Monday and Tues­day, plunging the market into a deep bear market. The market lost a staggering 3 trillion 62 billion rupees, reducing the total capital from 94 trillion rupees to 90 tril­lion rupees. The SE 100 index fell by 2372 points, failing to maintain the 63 thousand points mark.

Economists attribute this down­turn to various factors, including fears of a weak government post-elections, increasing tension in political parties, the current ac­count deficit, and the exclusion of Pakistan Steel Mill from the pri­vatisation list. Analysts have pre­dicted a negative impact on share prices in the Pakistan Stock Ex­change, leading to profit-taking by investors.

During trading, index-heavy sec­tors such as automobile assem­blers, cement, chemicals, commer­cial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMC pharmaceuti­cals, and refineries witnessed sig­nificant selling. After a decline of more than 900 points in the 100 index, investors had to resort to profit-taking strategies.

The stock market’s fluctuations persist, and while some experts foresee chances of improvement in the coming days, the overall sentiment remains uncertain.

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.