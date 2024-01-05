Meeting held in Police Lines to review security for general elections

RAWALPINDI - A high level meeting was organized on Thursday by top cop of Rawalpindi police to review the security arrangements being made for general elections scheduled for February 8.

The meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of Rawalpindi district. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani was briefed about the security plan made by the police for general elections. Speaking on the occasion, CPO said that the each and every officer and official should impart duty with dedication and commitment for holding the general elections peacefully.

He said that the SOP issued by Election Commission of Pakistan to be implemented in its true letter and spirit.

He said that a foolproof security plan would be made for transportation/ delivery of ballet papers and boxes. “Police is fully prepared to impart its duty and all the available resources will be utilized for holding the general elections in a peaceful manner,” said Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

He said that police will patrol in all the sensitive areas besides placing pickets in ext and entry points of city.

“No negligence and slackness on part of any police officer or official will be tolerated in this regard and strict action will be taken against those found involved in any carelessness in impartial general election duty,” warned CPO.