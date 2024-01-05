Meghan still working with Hollywood agency

LOS ANGELES - Meghan Markle is still on-board with her talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) despite having a tumultuous year in business deals. Previously, royal author Angela Levin pointed tweeting on Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex’s name “is not on her new agent William Morris’s website.” She then speculated, “Could she have been dropped quietly?” However, it appears that the former Suits actress is still active on The Harry Walker Agency website, which is a division of WME, reported GB News. The agency describes Prince Harry’s wife as an “exclusive” hire as there are bookings available to take her on as a ‘Speaker.’ Moreover, they went to deatilk her bio as a “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model.” The news comes after The Hollywood Reporter.