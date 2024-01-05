Mengal allowed to contest poll

QUETTA - An election tribunal in Balochistan on Thursday granted permission to Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chief of the Balochistan National Party, to contest elections in NA- 264 Quetta. The twomember tribunal comprising Justice Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana set aside the returning officer’s decision of rejecting Mengal’s nomination papers on account of having Dubai’s Aqama (work permit). The BNP chief had challenged rejection of his nomination papers through his counsel Sajid Tareen Advocate.

ECP TAKES ACTION AGAINST ELECTION CODE VIOLATION

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Balochistan chapter has taken action on violation of code of conduct in Quetta. Illegal banners and posters displayed by party workers in PB-38 and PB-43, have been removed due to violation of code of conduct, the ECP spokesman said on Thursday. The operation was carried out on the directives of the District Returning Officer (DRO) Quetta, the District Monitoring Officer and Monitoring Teams. During the operation, the authorities removed panaflex and other objectionable posters installed and displayed on highways and top of buildings.