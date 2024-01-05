Friday, January 05, 2024
Mine blast claims lives of three children

Mine blast claims lives of three children
Agencies
January 05, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Tragedy struck near the Khajoori check post in North Waziristan as a landmine explosion claimed the lives of three children on Thursday. Local authorities reported that the incident occurred in fields close to the Honeymoon Hotel in Mir Ali, where the children were tending to their grazing goats. Aged between five and fifteen, the shepherd children fell victim to the sudden explosion and succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Identified as residents of Zakirkhel village in Khajoori tehsil, their bodies were transported to Mir Ali Hospital for medico-legal procedures. The local police have initiated an investigation into this heartbreaking incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the explosion and the source of the landmine. .

Agencies

