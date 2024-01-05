MQM-P unveils manifesto suggesting stronger LB govts

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday presented its manifesto for the general elections on February 08, proposing constitutional amendments to give constitutional safeguard to the local government system in the country, which will ensure equal powers to the masses across the country.

Speaking to media at the party’s election headquarters Pakistan House, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with other party leaders said that the general elections are being held in a divisive, hostile and mistrust environment. “It is important that the government formed after these polls should be acceptable to all and bring stability that could resolve issues faced by masses,” he said.

While sharing the party manifesto titled –‘Ikhtiar Sab Kai Liye’- (Power for All), Khalid Maqbool announced that the party has proposed three amendments in the Constitution for the next government, highlighting that constitutional safeguard should be given to the third-tier of the government that is local government, ending its dependence on province and the centre.

“It will empower the people of Pakistan who directly look towards their local representatives for resolution of their basic issues,” he said.

The amendment will highlight which departments will be run by the local governments as mentioned in the Constitution for the Centre and provinces, he added. He lamented that local governments are ignored in democratic tenures, contrary to the dictatorial regimes which favour the third-tier democracy. “The local elections should also be held on time and an interim mayor should hold these polls,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal said that the theme of their amendment is power for all so that 250 million people of the country are empowered.

“Billions have been spent from chief ministers of Balochistan in his province during the past two decades, but why that money could not be spent for development of the people of the province,” he said and lamented that people blame the Centre for not spending money in the province but it was their own provincial authorities that fail to utilize funds in an appropriate manner. “Centre is wrongly blamed for provincial ills as provinces get 56 percent of the country’s budget from the divisible pool but do not share responsibility of improving standards of their people,” he said adding that if powers are devolved to the third tier then people would directly benefit from it.

“Corruption in money transferred to provinces is helping in increasing terrorism in the country,” he said. Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar announced that a draft bill had been proposed for all state institutions.