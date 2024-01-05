Muhammad Ali Jauhar remembered on his 93rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - The 93rd death anniversary of leader of Pakistan Movement, educationist, journalist and a poet, Raeesul- Ahrar Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar was observed on Thursday. Born on 10th December 1878 in Rampur British India, he obtained education from Ali Gharh and Lincoln College Oxford. Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar was a very strong supporter of a separate homeland Pakistan. He also played a leading role in Khilafat Movement. He was imprisoned many times due to his strong resistance against the policies of the British Raj. He launched his famous English weekly “Comrade” from Calcutta in 1911 and his Urdu weekly “Hamdard” from Dehli in 1913. His poetry collection was published as Deewane- Jauhar. Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar died in London on this day in 1931 and was buried in Jerusalem according to his wish.