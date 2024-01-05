Mushaal Mullick urges world to hold India accountable for its human rights violations in IIOJK

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick has urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar in connection with Right to Self-Determination Day, she also called upon India to allow unfettered access to the international observers and human rights organizations to IIOJK.

The Special Assistant urged all segments of the society including academia, Ulema and journalists to raise their voice in highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris under Indian aggression.

She said it is high time that we all should stand up to expose Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Condemning the Modi's brunt persecution of minorities particularly Muslims in India, she said it seemed Modi's government is working on RSS policy to sabotage the rights of minorities and imposed Hindutva in the so-called democratic and secular country.