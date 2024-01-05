Nepra allows another Rs4.13/ unit tariff hike as FCA

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday allowed another hefty hike of Rs4.13 per unit in electricity tariff for the consumers of ex-Wapda Distribution companies (XWDiscos) on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November 2023.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA- G) had sought a hike of Rs4.6617 per unit in tariff on account of FCA, however, after incorporating various adjustments, Nepra allowed an increase of Rs4.1276 per unit on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of November 2023, said a decision issued here by Nepra on monthly FCA of November. The decision to increase the tariff by Rs4.13 per unit will burden the discos consumers by Rs35 billion (FCA+GST) in their January bills.

In its petition, the CPPA, on behalf of ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), had sought an increase of Rs4.6617 per unit which included Rs2.1177/unit on account of previous adjustments and Rs2.544/unit over the reference fuel charges from consumers on account of fuel charges adjustments for November 2023.

According to the Nepra decision, CPPA- G had claimed net positive amount of Rs15,982 million as previous adjustments in the instant monthly FCA. Regarding the adjustment of 11.011 billion for Thar Coal Board-i (TBC-I), the Authority has revised the fuel cost of component for the months of August & September 2023, vide decision dated 03.11.2023 & 15.011.2023 respectively. Pursuant thereto, CPPA-G claimed an amount of Rs. 11.011 billion, as previous adjustment, for the mentioned period. Upon verification of submitted claim the adjustment amount has been worked out as Rs11.001 billion instead of claimed amount of Rs11.011 billion for TCB- 1. The amount so worked out has been accounted for while working out instant monthly FCA of XWDISCOs as previous adjustment.

Regarding the net adjustment of Rs2.3 billion for QATPL RLNG based power plant pertains to a period from May 2018 to Jan 2023 (Rs.2.5 billion) and September 2023 (negative Rs.178 million).