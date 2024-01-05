NHA chief briefs parliamentary body over stalled projects

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman National Highway Authority briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Communications regarding stalled projects.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications, presided over by Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, was held today at Parliament Lodges. The meeting commenced with a briefing on the Sialkot- Khariyan Motorway Project by Arshad Majeed, Chairman of the National Highways Authority (NHA).

He explained that the financial close has yet to be declared. He further informed due to partial fulfilment of one of the obligations on the part of GOP/NHA regarding handing over of complete project land has to be finalised.

Although GoP/NHA has fulfilled some obligations, like funding the NHA amount within three months, they could not hand over all the land due to a change in the Chenab bridge alignment by the Irrigation department.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Ali Sher Mehsud, added that alignment has been a main impediment to the progress of the project.

On a similar note, while addressing the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway Project, Arshad Majeed provided a comprehensive overview of the correspondence process, starting from the issuance of the Letter of Intent (LOI) to the eventual cancellation of the contract with relevant contractors.

He emphasized that there has been no physical or written correspondence from the latter. Moreover, the NHA affirmed NHA’s adherence to laws and bidding conditions in the RFP (request for proposal) during procurement.

The material deficiency arose from the contractor’s failure to provide written affirmation for its lead role with a 51% construction share, despite ample opportunities and commitments.

The NHA mentioned that the issue was brought to the board for the project’s re-tendering, with the bid price to be influenced by market conditions, economic factors, government investment policies, etc.

The committee chairman, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, advised NHA to oversee the cost and assured them of support in this regard.

Likewise, it was stated that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M- 9) has encountered a similar issue with other contractors’ lack of firm commitment, despite granting them a four-month extension upon their request.

On December 19, 2023, NHA issued a termination notice to the concerned Concessionaire and is in the process of restructuring it with stakeholders. Present at the meeting were Senator Muhammad Akram, Senator Umer Farooq, the Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, the Chairman of NHA, the Director General of the Postal Service of Pakistan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Communications.