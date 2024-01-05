Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Oil prices go up

Oil prices go up
Agencies
January 05, 2024
Business

ANKARA - Oil prices increased on Thursday over supply disruptions in Libya, escalating tensions in the region following the assassination of a senior Hamas official in Lebanon as well as positive demand indicators in the US. The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $78.77 per barrel at 0727GMT, a 0.66% gain from the closing price of $78.25 a barrel in the previous trading session on Wednesday. The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at the same time at $73.36 per barrel, up 0.90% from Wednesday’s close of $72.70 per barrel. Price upticks were spurred by the suspension of almost 300,000 barrels of oil per day after protesters in Libya shut down both El-Feel, a nearby oil facility, and Sharara, the country’s largest oil field, due to high fuel prices and a lack of job opportunities in the country.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1704346228.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024