Oil prices go up

ANKARA - Oil prices increased on Thursday over supply disruptions in Libya, escalating tensions in the region following the assassination of a senior Hamas official in Lebanon as well as positive demand indicators in the US. The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $78.77 per barrel at 0727GMT, a 0.66% gain from the closing price of $78.25 a barrel in the previous trading session on Wednesday. The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at the same time at $73.36 per barrel, up 0.90% from Wednesday’s close of $72.70 per barrel. Price upticks were spurred by the suspension of almost 300,000 barrels of oil per day after protesters in Libya shut down both El-Feel, a nearby oil facility, and Sharara, the country’s largest oil field, due to high fuel prices and a lack of job opportunities in the country.