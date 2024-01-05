Only ECP can hold or postpone election, says Murtaza Solangi

Interim Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said on Friday only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had the lawful authority to conduct or call off the elections in the country.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, Solangi said there was no instructions from the prime minister or cabinet about delaying the elections.

“We cannot interfere in the matters of any constitutional institution.

“The issue explained in the Senate resolution is a real one and that was there before in the parliamentary history of the country during the elections,” he said.

The caretaker minister said it was the responsibility of the incumbent government to take care of the issues impeding elections including security, weather and other hiccups.