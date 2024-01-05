Pakistan’s copper export to China crosses $1 billion mark in 2023

BEIJING-Copper and articles thereof have seen an increase in export to China from Pakistan in recent years and in the first eleven months of 2023 increased by 9%, crossed one billion dollars mark, sources said. Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, told China Economic Net (CEN) that the Pakistani government is keen to boost copper and associated product exports to China.

He also mentioned that Pakistan’s exports of copper to China have increased recently, and he anticipated that the value of these exports will rise as a result of refined copper products. “Pakistan has been actively seeking foreign investments, particularly from big Chinese companies, to bring in value addition and produce more valuable products for the global market.”

Having Chinese companies invest in Pakistan would not only provide a boost to the country’s economy but also open doors for advanced technologies and expertise. “This would enable Pakistan to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and produce high-quality, value-added products that can meet international standards”, he added. He continued by saying that Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), one of the major participants in the Chinese copper sector, is active in Pakistan and was crucial to the establishment of the Saindak copper mines starting in 1995.

Pakistani copper exporter Awis Mir, Chairman of DEA group told CEN that this is due to increased investment by Chinese companies with local Pakistani companies and increased demand for copper products in China after COVID-19, added that this trend is likely to continue as both countries are expected to benefit from increased economic cooperation.

CHINA EMBRACES FIRST

BATCH OF PAKISTANI BEEF

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, The Organic Meat Company Limited reported on January 1 that it had successfully exported cooked/heat-treated frozen beef to China on the last day of 2023. In June 2023, General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) granted access for Pakistani heat-treated beef to be exported to China. In October, Organic Meat was approved to export standards-compliant beef to China. The Organic Meat has become the first and only company from Pakistan to secure approvals from China.

According to the official announcement of GACC, the imported Pakistani cooked/heat-treated beef must originate from cattle younger than 30 months, Chinese media reported. Additionally, the meat must be boneless and have undergone a rigorous heat treatment process. The center of the meat should reach a temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius for a minimum of 30 minutes. In 2022, global beef consumption reached 56.961 million tons, with China’s beef consumption reaching 9.87 million tons, accounting for 17% of the total. In contrast, Pakistan only contributes .5% to the world’s beef consumption, as reported by the media.

According to a report released by China Animal Agriculture Association, China’s beef consumption is projected to continue increasing until 2025. It is expected that by 2035, China’s beef consumption will reach 14 million tons, with a projected gap of more than 3 million tons. “Pakistan is a viable export partner of China due to its proximity and logistics advantages. We are also the cheapest nation in providing goods to the world. The quality and price of Pakistan’s beef are far superior to those of many other countries,” CEO of Organic Meat said.