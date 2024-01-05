Pakistan will continue to stand for international laws: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be guided by a vision of Pakistan as a progressive, economically ascendant state that prioritizes the socio- economic well-being of its people. “Pakistan’s foreign policy should continue to aim for peace and mutually beneficial relations across the globe”, the PM said this while addressing a three-day Envoys Conference which began on Thursday at the Foreign Office here. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan will continue to stand for international laws and purposes and principles of the UN Charter, mainstreaming economic diplomacy and support the Palestinian cause.

Pakistan’s envoys from important capitals are participating in the conference and are deliberating on various facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy. In his key-note address, the Prime Minister shared his perspective about the pressing demands on the conduct of Pakistan’s foreign policy to align it with present-day imperatives. He underlined that Pakistan would always champion the Jammu and Kashmir cause and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of its people.

Prime Minister Kakar termed the conference as timely and relevant against the backdrop of profound transformations taking place in the region and around the globe.

He reaffirmed his trust in Pakistan’s diplomacy and diplomats in their capability to fully deliver despite pressing odds and expressed the hope that the deliberations of this year’s conference would lead to practical suggestions to navigate Pakistan’s foreign policy through present day challenges. Welcoming the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani outlined the framework of discussions at the conference and its importance as a deliberative forum on diplomatic challenges and opportunities for Pakistan in view of the global and regional developments.