Friday, January 05, 2024
Past in Perspective

January 05, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“The future is called ‘perhaps,’ which is the only possible thing to call the future. And the important thing is not to allow that to scare you.”
–Tennessee Williams

The Y2K bug, also known as the millennium bug, loomed as a global technological threat as the year 2000 approached. Concerns arose due to older computer systems storing dates in a two-digit format, potentially misinterpreting the year 2000 as 1900, causing system failures. Experts feared widespread chaos in finance, utilities, and infrastructure. Extensive remediation efforts were undertaken worldwide to update software and prevent catastrophic malfunctions. As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000, the anticipated doomsday scenarios largely failed to materialise. Though a non-event in hindsight, Y2K sparked global collaboration, emphasising the significance of robust IT infrastructure and proactive problem-solving.

