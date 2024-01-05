PM directs envoy to often highlight Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue at UN

Permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram on Friday called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Akram for effectively representing Pakistan’s position on the Palestine issue at the platform of United Nations.

He directed the ambassador to frequently highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations.

“Identifying opportunities for the economic welfare of the country at international level should be the first priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan,” asserted PM Kakar.

Munir Akram informed the prime minister about the performance of his mission and took instructions from him with respect to Pakistan’s foreign policy.