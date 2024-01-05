Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM directs envoy to often highlight Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue at UN

PM directs envoy to often highlight Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue at UN
Web Desk
8:33 PM | January 05, 2024
National

Permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram on Friday called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Akram for effectively representing Pakistan’s position on the Palestine issue at the platform of United Nations.

He directed the ambassador to frequently highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations.

“Identifying opportunities for the economic welfare of the country at international level should be the first priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan,” asserted PM Kakar.

Munir Akram informed the prime minister about the performance of his mission and took instructions from him with respect to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704432629.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024