Police arrest 32 outlaws

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 32 outlaws including two professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered fake currency notes, drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Habib Ur Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Rizwan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shalimar police station team apprehended 11 accused including two ladies namely Mobeen, Hamza, Saleeth, Hasnat, Konain Ali, Hamad, Rafi Ullah, Adil Khan, Salman, Azan, Noman Akhtar, Usman Ali, Zeeshan, Farhan Khan, Hina and Ireba and recovered shisha, hookah and flavors from their possession. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Arif Khan and recovered 525 gram hashish from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ilyas and recovered 4,700 gram hashish from his possession. The Koral police team arrested an accused namely Irfan Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Furthermore, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Asad Mehmood and recovered 5,326 gram heroin from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Adnan Zafar and Shakeel Ahmed and recovered two 30 bore pistols from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Usman and recovered fake currency notes from his possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Shahbaz and recovered 1300 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, a police team arrested two professional beggars. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

Also, Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 11 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hour, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital police teams have arrested 11 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.