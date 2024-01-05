Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police probes 4-year-old Maria’s tragic murder

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
January 05, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Timergara  -  A team from Dir police, led by SP Investigation Zahoor Ahmed, SP CTD Amjad Khan, and DSP Jandool Bakht Jamal, visited the crime scene where 4-year-old Maria from Khazana village was found dead on the bank of Panjkora river. Her body was discovered after she went missing on Wednesday evening.

Responding to the tragic incident that gained attention on social media, Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan directed swift action, prompting the police to collect crucial evidence and work towards apprehending those responsible for this appalling crime.

DPO Dir Lower Zia-ud-din Ahmed also visited the District Headquarters Hospital Timergara, overseeing the post-mortem examination and other investigative procedures. He urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation, utilizing modern techniques, and emphasized the urgent arrest of the perpetrators.

Tags:

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704403026.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024