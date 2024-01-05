Police probes 4-year-old Maria’s tragic murder

Timergara - A team from Dir police, led by SP Investigation Zahoor Ahmed, SP CTD Amjad Khan, and DSP Jandool Bakht Jamal, visited the crime scene where 4-year-old Maria from Khazana village was found dead on the bank of Panjkora river. Her body was discovered after she went missing on Wednesday evening.

Responding to the tragic incident that gained attention on social media, Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan directed swift action, prompting the police to collect crucial evidence and work towards apprehending those responsible for this appalling crime.

DPO Dir Lower Zia-ud-din Ahmed also visited the District Headquarters Hospital Timergara, overseeing the post-mortem examination and other investigative procedures. He urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation, utilizing modern techniques, and emphasized the urgent arrest of the perpetrators.