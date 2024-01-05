Friday, January 05, 2024
Police thwart smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

APP
January 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Keamari District’s Mochko police station conducted a successful operation at the Mochko check post, as reported by SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao. The vigilant effort led to the interception of a 22-wheeler trailer transporting ceramic tiles from Hub Chowki Balochistan. The trailer, carrying a significant quantity of 3558 cartons of non-custom paid ceramic tiles, was seized during the operation. The estimated value of the confiscated goods stood at over 20 million rupees. One suspect, identified as Karim Jan and allegedly involved in smuggling, was apprehended during the operation.

