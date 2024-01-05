PPP announces rallies schedule for general elections 2024

KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced the schedule for the general elections 2024.

According to the schedule, PPP will hold 30 rallies across Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, kicking off the election campaign from Swabi on January 10. PPP will hold public gatherings in Faisalabad on January 11, Leh on January 12, Bahawalpur on January 13, Naseer Abad Balochistan January on 14, Khairpur January on 14 and Larkana on January 15.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a public gathering in Qambar Shahdadkot, Badin, Sanghar, Nowshehro Feroz, Mehar, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addo, Lahore, Chiniot, Sargodha Lala Musa and Multan from January 16 to 26.

The rallies will further proceed to Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karam, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Khuzdar, Kandhkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi and Larkana from January 27 to February 6.

Yesterday, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) approved the name of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for prime minister slot ahead of the general elections, scheduled for Feb 8, 2024. The party’s CEC meeting participants expressed “unwavering confidence” in the leadership of both Asif Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto. Meanwhile, the meeting also consulted on seat-to-seat adjustments with like-minded political parties for the February 8 elections, election coalition and contacts.