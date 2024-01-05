Friday, January 05, 2024
PPP will continue ZAB's mission of supporting the poor

PPP will continue ZAB's mission of supporting the poor
Web Desk
8:38 PM | January 05, 2024
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday the PPP would follow the late Bhutto’s manifesto of Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ (bread, clothing and shelter). 

He pays tribute to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary. 

Bilawal said Zulfikar Bhutto was a visionary public leader as he was not associated with just a party. “Bhutto’s every step was associated with political foresight and commitment to Pakistan’s development,” he said. 

He pledged that his party would lessen public sufferings by controlling inflation, unemployment and poverty.

