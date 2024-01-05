Prominent Sunni Ulema Council leader killed in targeted attack in Islamabad

Prominent religious figure and Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan deputy secretary, Allama Masoodur Rehman Usmani, was killed in a targeted attack in Islamabad on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan confirmed the incident, stating that armed individuals opened fire on Allama Usmani's vehicle in Ghauri Town, leading to his instant demise.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large contingent of Islamabad police rushed to the crime scene. The police transferred the deceased's body to PIMS Hospital for autopsy.

A spokesperson for the Islamabad police stated that the attackers would be apprehended soon and brought to justice.

He said that the suspects were being traced with the help of CCTV cameras, adding that one person was also injured in the firing.