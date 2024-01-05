Protest Surge

The Baloch Yekjehti Committee’s (BYC) decision to establish a protest camp in front of the United Nations (UN) offices marks a crucial escalation in their campaign for the recovery of missing persons. As the seven-day ultimatum given by the BYC ended, leader Dr Mahrang Baloch announced the new line of action, highlighting the increasing intensity of their efforts.

In the face of the Islamabad High Court’s intervention, Dr Mahrang Baloch expressed gratitude for restraining the police and capital administration from taking action against their protest camp. The acknowledgment of the judiciary’s role underscores the significance of legal avenues in their pursuit of justice. Despite alleged police intimidation, the BYC has shown unwavering determination by committing to peaceful protests, emphasising their resilience in the face of adversity.

The olive branch extended for talks, coupled with calls for a change in authorities’ attitudes, suggests a willingness on the part of the BYC to engage constructively. However, Dr Mahrang Baloch’s criticism of ongoing harassment and FIRs against their supporters underscores the challenges in achieving a meaningful dialogue with the government. The BYC’s readiness to take their case to the international community if peaceful means fail reflects a deep-seated frustration with the domestic response to their demands.

As the campaign entered its third phase, Dr Mahrang Baloch emphasised the justified demand based on basic human rights, challenging the government’s failure to respond to the seven-day deadline. The expansion of the protest camp in Islamabad with the participation of more families and the initiation of social media campaigns and strikes across the country indicate a broadening and intensification of the BYC’s efforts.

Despite facing extreme weather conditions in Islamabad, including children and the elderly falling sick, the participants remain resolute. Philanthropists and leaders from various political parties visiting the camp demonstrate a growing network of support for the BYC’s cause.

BYC’s decision to set up a protest camp in front of the UN offices represents a critical juncture in their campaign. The role of the judiciary, the committee’s commitment to peaceful protests, and their willingness to engage in talks while keeping the option of international involvement open all contribute to the complexity and gravity of their struggle for the recovery of missing persons. The BYC’s actions demand not only attention but a thoughtful response from both domestic and international stakeholders.