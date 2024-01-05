Rain washes out third session after Pakistan remove Australia openers

SYDNEY - Persistent rain washed out the final ses­sion on the second day of the SCG Test af­ter Australia managed 116-2 in 47 overs in their first-inning reply in the face of disciplined Pakistan bowling.

The players had earlier walked off due to bad light in the afternoon session, forcing an early tea break. Rain soon ar­rived following the interval as inclement weather meant there was no further play possible. Day three will see a 10:00 am local time start with the weather expect­ed to be better for the rest of the match. There is also 50 percent chances of rain, which is most likely in the morning and early afternoon, on Friday. However, the possibility of showers is only between 20-30 percent on Saturday and Sunday.

Australia resumed from their over­night score of six for no loss, having bat­ted just one over on the previous day. David Warner and Usman Khawaja con­tinued their sedate progress as Pakistan pacers Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali main­tainedaccurate lines and lengths.

Warner, who will retire from Test cricket following this match, succumbed to the pressure when he edged a good-length ball off Aamir Jamal only to be dropped by Saim Ayub at first slip. War­ner (34, 68b, 4x4s) could not capitalise on the missed chance and was later re­moved by a sharp spinning delivery by Salman Ali Agha, caught neatly by Babar Azam at slip.

Australia’s cautious approach contin­ued in the second session as they scored a total of 38 runs in 17 overs for the loss of Khawaja (47, 143b, 4x4s). The Aus­tralia opener, particularly bogged down by the lack of runs, was caught down the leg-side off Aamir.

The on-field umpire had initially ruled Khawaja not out but had to reverse his decision after a successful review. Mar­nus Labuschagne (23 not out, 66b, 1x4) and Steven Smith (6 not out, 7b, 1x4) will restart their battle against the Paki­stan bowling attack today (Friday).