Rampant deforestation in KP alarms conservationists

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) urges Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice ® Syed Arshad Hussain Shah to address the escalating issue of deforestation, particularly during the winter season.

In a press statement released on Thursday, SCN highlighted the distressing trend of shrinking KP forests, emphasizing their pivotal role as the primary source of firewood and timber across Pakistan’s markets.

SCN accused the formidable timber mafia of clandestine involvement in rampant deforestation across all KP districts. Last year, alarming visuals depicted illegal timber transportation via large trucks and tractors to various markets, as per SCN’s records.

The situation has exacerbated in Peshawar, where the timber mafia is increasingly targeting a significant number of trees under the pretext of branch trimming, ultimately leading to their felling, lamented SCN.

According to Global Forest Watch, KP has lost access to 11,000 acres of tree cover between 2001 and 2022, predominantly in Malakand and Hazara regions. To provide context, the entire reserved forest in Abbottabad District (Galies Forest Division) spans about 38,000 acres. The KP government’s Director General Audit reported an alarming annual deforestation rate of 1.5 per cent on its website.

The exponential population growth has intensified the demand for timber. Furthermore, during the winter season, the scarcity of natural gas and inflated utility bills, owing to increased taxation, have become an unmanageable burden for the common populace.

SCN urgently calls upon the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Chief Conservator of Forests in KP to take immediate action to prevent Peshawar from mirroring Lahore’s fate—a city grappling with smog and potentially resorting to artificial rain for survival, burdening its congested lungs with chimney- like smoke. “The reckless felling of mature trees must cease immediately,” implored SCN.