REO proposes 2,860 polling stations for Hazara elections

ABBATTABAD - The Regional Election Commission Office (REO) unveiled a proposal on Thursday for the forthcoming general elections on February 8, outlining plans for the establishment of 2,860 polling stations and 8,314 polling booths. This strategic layout is designed to accommodate the voting needs of a substantial electorate of 343,456 individuals, comprising both men and women, distributed across eight districts within the Hazara division.

In district Kohistan Upper, catering to 75,660 voters, the proposal entails 74 common polling stations, each to be equipped with 91 male and 81 female polling booths. For Kohistan Lower, housing 76,984 voters, 67 common polling stations are set to be established, accompanied by 87 male and 78 female polling booths.

Similarly, Kolai Palas district, encompassing 43,481 voters, will see the installation of 59 common polling stations, featuring 70 male and 66 female polling booths. The district of Battagram, with a registered voter count of 328,902, is slated to have 352 polling stations. This will include 63 male, 59 female, and 157 common polling stations, along with 383 male and 268 female polling booths. The district with the highest number of voters, totaling 1,106,237, proposes the establishment of 240 male, 230 female, and 395 common polling stations. Additionally, 1,453 male and 1,239 female polling booths are planned for this region.

District Torghar, home to 121,656 registered voters, will witness the establishment of 123 common polling stations, each accompanied by 172 male and 152 female polling booths.

Meanwhile, in district Abbottabad, boasting 952,621 registered voters, 125 polling stations each for males and females, along with 538 common polling stations, are on the agenda. This district will see the creation of 1,262 male and 1,016 female polling booths. Finally, district Haripur, with a registered electorate of 724,915 individuals, anticipates 143 polling stations for both males and females and 318 common polling stations.

The district will be equipped with 1,007 polling booths for males and 899 for females to facilitate the voting process.