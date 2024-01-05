Section 144 to ensure order in general elections

Section 144 has been enforced across Punjab to ensure law and order during the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, addressed preparations for the elections, involving district returning officers and commissioners.

The implementation of Section 144 entails prohibition on aerial firing, weapon display, and loudspeaker use.

Provincial and district control rooms have been established, and focal persons appointed for monitoring.



Teams are tasked with overseeing the election code of conduct, and deputy commissioners are instructed to install CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations.

CS Zaman stressed the government officials' constitutional responsibility of fair elections, urging indiscriminate action against violators.

Regular reports on code of conduct violations are required from deputy commissioners, and a comprehensive security plan, in collaboration with police and law enforcement agencies, is to be developed for maintaining law and order.

Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the meeting on the developments and the home secretary and other senior officials participated.