Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Friday shot dead two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s Tank district.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The ISPR said Gul Yousaf, one of the killed terrorists, was wanted in many heinous crimes and Rs2.5mln was fixed on his head by the government.

“Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ operation and assured [them] of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” it added.

The Tank operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Earlier in May, three Pakistani Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in the North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the suicide attack in the Miranshah area of the North Waziristan district claimed lives of three soldiers and three innocent children.