Senate adopts resolution seeking postponement of Feb 8 elections

In an unexpected move, the Senate on Friday adopted a resolution to postpone Feb 8 elections as the environment in the country is not conducive for the activity.

The House adopted the resolution, tabled by Dilawar Khan, with a majority vote. Senator Afnan Khan opposed the resolution.

Fourteen members of the upper house attended the session when the resolution was tabled.

Senator Dilawar, while arguing in favour of his resolution, said many political leaders had been receiving threats.

He also mentioned the recent attempts on the lives of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, and other political figures.

Senator Dilawar claimed that various political parties had expressed their reservations about holding elections during cold weather.

He said “we honour the Supreme Court order. Our soldiers are being martyred, and we are told to hold elections,” he maintained.

Later, Senator Hidayatullah told the house that Baloch and Pakhtun people were being killed.

Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar said terrorism is again rearing its head in the country. Election would be held if Pakistan existed, he added.

“We have seen deaths, a police officer was killed in my constituency the other day,” Senator Kakar added.

“This is a valid resolution, we second it,” he continued.



Senator Afnan said elections were held in winter in 2008 and 1997. Several blasts took place during the month when the elections were held, he said.

At the time of the 2013 election, terrorism was at its peak.

PPP Senator Tungi and PTI’s Singh kept mum while voting was held on the resolution, while Muslim League-Q Senator Kamil Ali Agha also favoured the resolution.

Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi was not present in the House when the resolution was tabled. After his arrival, the resolution was presented again and adopted.

However, Solangi opposed the resolution seeking postponement of elections.

Those who attended the Senate session included Dilawar Khan, Bahramand Tungi, Afnanullah, Gurdeep Singh, Abdul Qadir, Samina Mumtaz, Hilalur Rehman, Naseebullah Bazai, Kehda Babar, Prince Ahmed Omarzai, Ahmed Omar, Sana Jamali, Kamil Ali Agha and Manzoor Kakar.

