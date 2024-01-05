Sialkot DC announces comprehensive polio vaccination campaign with rigorous measures

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain, on Thursday, while presiding over a meeting of the district anti-polio committee said that 72,711 children of up to the age of 5-year will be vaccinated against polio during the campaign starting from January 8. For this purpose, 2,676 mobile teams have been formed; 29 fixed, 14 transit teams will also work, involving a total of 6,288 anti-polio workers, he maintained. DC Zulqarnain directed that all possible measures should be taken to ensure 100 percent coverage, adding that children who are not available at home during the campaign days should be identified through the health management team of the Health Department. DHO Dr Waseem Mirza, DDHO Dr Shiraz Masood were also present on the occasion.