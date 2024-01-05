Sindh police report significant arrests, operations from September to December

KARACHI-In the span of four months, between September and December 2023, the Sindh Police made substantial strides in law enforcement activities across the province. According to the performance report presented to IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a total of 6655 proclaimed offenders and 11252 absconding accused were apprehended through rigorous raids, snap-checking, patrolling, and various other operations.

The comprehensive report highlighted a range of achievements, including police encounters, dismantling criminal gangs, arrests related to robbery, terrorism, target killings, and the capture of kidnappers. Across Sindh, a detailed breakdown revealed the arrest of 6820 robbers/criminals, 23 terrorists, 6 target killers, 10 notified robbers, 5 highway robbers, and 6 kidnappers.

Notably, the report indicated that 97 dacoits met their fate during 972 encounters with the police, while 1340 criminal gangs were neutralized throughout Sindh. In Karachi alone, among 393 police encounters, 3812 dacoits/criminals, 1 terrorist, 2 highway robbers, 6 kidnappers, 855 proclaimed offenders, and 3631 absconders were apprehended. Additionally, 39 dacoits/criminals were eliminated, resulting in the eradication of 1133 gangs from the city.