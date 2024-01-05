SMIU students organise ‘Marketing Expo SMIU 2024’

KARACHI - The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Prof Dr Mujeeb Sahrai on Thursday said that students should not be restricted to classroom learning but they must be encouraged in entrepreneurship activities, as in future the graduates could not be job seekers but could create job opportunities for others. He said this while inaugurating the ‘Marketing Expo SMIU 2024’ at SMIU organised by second-year students of the Department of Business Administration in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC). The students exhibited their products which ranged from handicrafts including handbags, mobile covers, handmade fans of straws and a variety of perfumes, decoration pieces, electronic devices, electric items and other things. The vice chancellor said SMIU will include an extended version of the course of producing products in its syllabus as students could continue to produce their products.