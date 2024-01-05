Friday, January 05, 2024
Terror financing cases surge in KP: CTD report

APP
January 05, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The Counter Terrorism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CTD KP) unveiled a report indicating a concerning upsurge in terror financing cases over the past year. Released on Thursday, the report highlighted a notable escalation in such incidents.

According to the CTD KP report, there has been a marked increase in terror financing cases over the span of six years. Notably, 90 cases were registered in 2022, while a staggering rise to 298 cases was recorded in 2023, signaling a worrisome trend.

The report also outlined that 960 individuals were implicated in these cases, leading to the arrest of 311 suspects and the demise of 44 others involved, as per reports. 

An amount totaling Rs 13.46 million was recovered in connection with terror financing cases. Within the Peshawar region, 46 cases were registered in 2022, escalating significantly to 179 cases in 2023, painting a distressing picture of the situation. 

Furthermore, amidst these cases, one suspect was convicted in 179 instances of terror financing within the Peshawar region in the previous year. The CTD revealed that cases had been initiated targeting financial support provided to terrorists under the guise of hundi, bank transactions, smuggling, or donations.

