Friday, January 05, 2024
Thilo Kehrer moves to Monaco from West Ham United on loan

Anadolu
8:27 PM | January 05, 2024
Monaco confirmed on Friday that Thilo Kehrer joined them from West Ham United on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

"Like several players in the Monegasque squad, Kehrer has the strength of being able to play in several positions," the club said in a statement.

With Paris Saint-Germain, Kehrer won the Ligue 1 title three times (2019, 2020, and 2022), and the Coupe de France twice (2020 and 2021).

He also helped West Ham United to win the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League title against Fiorentina.

The 27-year-old German defender will wear the No. 5 jersey.

