Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Traffic police create awareness about driving in fog

Agencies
January 05, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Traffic Police education wing conducted a session at the Lorry Adda Daska to create awareness among drivers about road safety, especially driving safely in fog. Officials of the wing shed light on causes of accidents in fog and shared the techniques through which the number of accidents could be reduced. They said the first preference should be avoiding fast driving in fog, as it causes fatal accidents. They said vehicles emitting smoke would also be impounded along with issuance of challan tickets. They said all drivers should get their vehicles fixed on time. Later, pamphlets regarding smog awareness were also distributed among drives.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704432629.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024