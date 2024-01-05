Friday, January 05, 2024
Tribunal initiates hearings on nomination papers

January 05, 2024
Peshawar  -  Justice Shakil Ahmed, the Election Appellate Tribunal judge, has commenced the process of hearing appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the upcoming National and Provincial Assemblies elections. Notices have been issued to 171 Returning Officers (ROs) as part of this crucial phase.

Scheduled for January 5, the Tribunal Judge will preside over the appeals of prominent figures such as Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Mujahid Ali, former Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Iftikhar Mashwani, Amir Farzand, Abdul Salam, Mian Umar, Khurram Zeeshan, Aftab Alam, and others.

On January 6, attention will turn to the appeals of distinguished figures like former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Taimur Salem Jhagra, Arbab Sher Ali, Tufail Anjum, Shehram Khan Tarakai, Sajid Nawaz, and others.

Similarly, January 7 is earmarked for 40 appeals, including those of Ali Muhammad Khan, Shandana Gulzar, Sher Afzal Marwat, Laila Zaman, Buland Iqbal, and others.

KP Health Dept cracks down on illegal medicines

The tribunal has set January 08 for hearing the appeals of former federal minister Shehryar Afridi, Zahir Ali Shah, and others. Following this, on January 09, the appeals of Qasim Ali Shah, Mohammad Behramand, Javed Shah, and Mohammad Ghani will be addressed. The tribunal aims to conclude all hearings and make decisions on appeals by January 10.

