Friday, January 05, 2024
Tribunal takes up appeal against Maryam Nawaz's NA-119 nomination papers

Web Desk
8:42 PM | January 05, 2024
National

The Election Tribunal in Lahore, while taking up the objection to the acceptance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers from the NA-119 constituency on Friday, has sought a response from the relevant returning officer.

The hearing, conducted by judge Rasool Hassan Syed, focused on the objection filed by Nadeem Altaf Khan regarding the acceptance of Maryam Nawaz's nomination papers.

Khan argued that Maryam Nawaz had concealed facts in the nomination papers, and the returning officer had erroneously accepted them, contrary to the law.

