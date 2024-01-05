Two robbers arrested after 'encounter' with police

Police arrested two alleged robbers when they sustained injuries after an encounter with the law enforcers in Keamari area here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that two robbers were planning robbery in the area. When police reached their hiding place, the outlaws opened fire on the police party.

Police returned the fire in an effective manner and injured them and later arrested with weapons and a stolen bike.

Police seized valuables from the arrested robbers and started investigation.

In another incident in Hyderabad, a robber was killed after an encounter with police whereas his aide managed to flee.

Two robbers were escaping after plundering valuables from citizens in Bismillah Garden. On information, police chased them, but they started firing.

The law enforcers retaliated effectively and injured a robber, who later died.

His accomplice escaped. Valuables and a pistol were seized. Further investigation is under way.