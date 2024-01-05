Friday, January 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two robbers arrested after 'encounter' with police

Two robbers arrested after 'encounter' with police
Web Desk
8:31 PM | January 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi

Police arrested two alleged robbers when they sustained injuries after an encounter with the law enforcers in Keamari area here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that two robbers were planning robbery in the area. When police reached their hiding place, the outlaws opened fire on the police party.

Police returned the fire in an effective manner and injured them and later arrested with weapons and a stolen bike.

Police seized valuables from the arrested robbers and started investigation.

In another incident in Hyderabad, a robber was killed after an encounter with police whereas his aide managed to flee.

Two robbers were escaping after plundering valuables from citizens in Bismillah Garden. On information, police chased them, but they started firing.

The law enforcers retaliated effectively and injured a robber, who later died.

His accomplice escaped. Valuables and a pistol were seized. Further investigation is under way.

India intercepts hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea, navy says

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704432629.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024