UN aid convoys face delays amid Israeli bombings, deepening Gaza crisis: relief officials

UNITED NATIONS - Amid ceaseless Israeli airstrikes overnight in southern and central Gaza and retaliatory rocket fire into Israel from the ravaged enclave, UN relief officials said Thursday they have been unable to deliver urgently needed aid to civilians beyond central areas and further north for the past three days.

In its latest alert on the deteriorating situation for 1.9 million displaced people in the Strip, the UN Aid Coordination Office, OCHA, blamed “delays and denials” along with active conflict for the lack of distribution beyond Wadi Gaza. “This includes medicines that would have provided vital support to more than 100,000 people for 30 days, as well as eight trucks of food for people who currently face catastrophic and life-threatening food insecurity,” OCHA said in a situation update published late on Wednesday.

Wadi Gaza has been “severed” from the south for more than a month, the UN aid office continued, before reiterating calls for safe, sustained and unhindered access to northern areas of the enclave. “The security situation, access, transport and deconfliction remain extremely challenging, especially for hospitals in the northern governorates,” the OCHA report explained, indicating that many of the same physical and administrative obstacles that have hindered previous aid convoys remain in place. In a related development, UN human rights chief Volker Turk spoke out on Thursday at reported negotiations between Israeli government officials and third countries to take in Gazans. “Very disturbed by high-level Israeli officials’ statements on plans to transfer civilians from #Gaza to third countries,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a post on X. “85 per cent of people in Gaza are already internally displaced. They have the right to return to their homes. Int’l law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory.” Meanwhile, in the south of Gaza, Al-Amal hospital and surrounding areas which were shelled on Tuesday leaving five dead, were once again hit “multiple times” on Wednesday, according to OCHA. Latest casualty numbers have not been confirmed from new blasts at and around the Palestine Red Crescent Society-run facility, the UN office noted. Also, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that 13 trucks “carrying crucial medical supplies for surgeries and anaesthesia” had arrived in Gaza since Monday via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.