US imam shot outside New Jersey mosque dies

NEW YORK-An imam who was shot on Wednesday outside a mosque near New York has died, a US official told AFP.

Police in the city of Newark, New Jersey, did not give a motive for the incident.

“Hassan Sharif was a Transportation Security Officer at Newark Liberty International Airport since 2006,” said Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the United States Transportation Security Administration where Sharif worked.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.” According to Masjid leadership, the gunman approached just after pre-dawn prayer. Police said the imam was hit more than once and rushed to University Hospital where he died later in the afternoon. At a news conference, state Attorney General Matt Platkin said investigators still don’t know the motive behind the shooting. “While we are not yet at liberty to discuss the progress of our investigative efforts, the evidence collected thus far does not indicate that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism,” Platkin said. “While we ordinarily do not go public with this type of information so early in our process, we know, and I know, that in light of global events, and with a rise in bias directed at many communities we’re experiencing across our state, but particularly the Muslim community, there are many in New Jersey who are fearing a heightened sense of fear, or anxiety, at the news of this slaying.”