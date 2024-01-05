Friday, January 05, 2024
US wants to see free, fair elections in Pakistan

US wants to see free, fair elections in Pakistan
9:51 AM | January 05, 2024
US State department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday said that the United States want to see free, fair and peaceful elections in Pakistan.

In his media briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller said that we want to see free and fair elections which are conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws, and we don’t support one candidate or party over another in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world.

Replying to a regarding PTI founder and former prime minister accusations that United States wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan, Matthew Miller said that former prime minister’s accusations are baseless.

Matthew Miller said that we will continue to support democratic expression and a vibrant democracy in Pakistan and added that we want to see those elections in Pakistan conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner that includes freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and ultimately a full, open, reliable, vibrant democratic process.

