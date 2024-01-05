Various MPAs join PPP as Zardari visits Multan

MULTAN - Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday chaired a special meeting to discuss a political scenario in the “seraiki” region and evolve an effective campaigning strategy, with PPP office bearers of the Multan division. According to People’s party sources, the meeting was also attended by ex-Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, President PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Khawaja Rizwan Aalam, Khalid Hanif Lodhi, Kamran Abdullah, Rao Sajid and many others. Earlier, ex MPA including Mian Islam Aslam, Sardar Muhammad Khan Rind, Sardar Qamaruddin, ex Chairman Municipal Committee Mian Shehzad Anwar, Ex MPA Mian Muhammad Ali Laleka, (Bahawalnagar) Rao Najeebur Rehman, Chauhary Iftikhar Ahmed, and Muhammad Ayub (Vehari) announced to join Pakistan People Party. Former President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the new entrants in the party.