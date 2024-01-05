Vehari Agri DD ensures fair urea fertiliser distribution in surprise inspections

VEHARI - Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Vehari Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan on Thursday alongwith Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Mazhar Kaleem made a surprise inspection of urea fertiliser sale points including Basharat & Brothers Ghala Mandi Vehari, Iqbal Brothers Luddan and Jalal & Company Luddan. While talking to the farmers, he said that the availability of urea fertiliser to the farmers at controlled rate is one of their top priorities assuring that overcharging will not be allowed under any circumstances. “All resources are being utilised to ensure timely availability of urea fertiliser at controlled rate to farmers,” he maintained. He emphasised that selling points must provide urea fertiliser to farmers with proper identification, and urged dealers to maximise bookings to enhance the overall supply. Dr Khan said that monitoring of urea fertiliser sale points and supply of fertiliser will continue in the same way throughout the district.