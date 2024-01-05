“Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.” If there is no water, then there is no life. Water is essential for every single thing in this world. Life is impossible without water, but water pollution has been a paramount problem for a very long time. Water pollution occurs worldwide and causes deaths and many kinds of diseases. Water pollution is the main problem affecting human lives in many ways. It has become a significant challenge for survival, with harmful effects on human beings, animals, trees, and more. The things present in the world today exist because of water. Regrettably, people are using it unnecessarily. The entire water supply is being polluted through many sources, such as urban runoffs.
Water is a precious gift from nature. Without water, we can’t survive. Water is used in many ways, for example, bathing, cooking, drinking, washing, and cleaning. All over the world, water is the most important thing. If there is water, then there is life.
JIHAND SABIR,