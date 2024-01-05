Friday, January 05, 2024
January 05, 2024
“Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.” If there is no water, then there is no life. Water is essential for ev­ery single thing in this world. Life is impossible without wa­ter, but water pollution has been a paramount problem for a very long time. Water pollution occurs worldwide and causes deaths and many kinds of diseases. Water pollution is the main problem af­fecting human lives in many ways. It has become a significant chal­lenge for survival, with harmful effects on human beings, animals, trees, and more. The things pres­ent in the world today exist be­cause of water. Regrettably, peo­ple are using it unnecessarily. The entire water supply is being pol­luted through many sources, such as urban runoffs.

Water is a precious gift from na­ture. Without water, we can’t sur­vive. Water is used in many ways, for example, bathing, cooking, drinking, washing, and cleaning. All over the world, water is the most important thing. If there is water, then there is life.

JIHAND SABIR,

