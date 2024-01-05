WB, IDB, USAID to provide Pakistan over $1b for 3 developmental projects

ISLAMABAD-The World Bank, Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and USAID will provide Pakistan over $1 billion for three developmental projects in education and physical planning & housing sectors.

Three projects, funded by World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and USAID, worth Rs358.810 billion was Thursday recommended by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration, while one project worth Rs. 45.69 million was approved by the forum.

The meeting of the CDWP, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, considered projects related to education, physical planning & housing sectors. Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions participated in the meeting, while Chairman/ACS (Dev) from provincial governments also participated in the meeting. Two projects related to education and one to physical planning & housing sector funded by World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and USAID with $1004.978 million funds, got the CDWP nod for further recommendation to ECNEC.

A project of education sector namely Getting Results Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services (GRADES) Punjab worth Rs42.750 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The GRADES project aims to consolidate Punjab’s response to the learning losses accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, which have been a major setback for progress in Punjab’s education indicators. While Punjab responded on various fronts with SOPs, a reduced curriculum, re-enrollment campaigns, remote learning opportunities, maintaining education budgets and other measures, the losses are still visible in macro-indicators. The total amount of funding will be provided by the World Bank through a loan, with $96.877 million provided on project mode and $53.123 million through Performance Based Conditions (PBC). The education sector’s second project, the “Sindh Basic Education Program,” valued at Rs20,060.563 million, has been recommended to ECNEC for consideration. This initiative is stated to be funded through foreign sources, with an approximate foreign grant of $154.978 million from USAID (equivalent to around Rs. 19,190.562 million), and a contribution of Rs. 870 million (approximately $10 million) from the Government of Sindh.

A project related to physical planning & housing presented in the meeting namely “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project (revised)” worth Rs. 296,000 million was recommended to ECNEC for consideration. The government of Sindh will contribute counterpart share of Rs50,000, million, where World Bank loan financing would be $500 million equivalent to Rs 140,000 million. Islamic Development Bank via Islamic Financing arrangements are $200 million equivalent to PKR 56,000 million. The project aims to support the flood affected people in all districts of the Sindh in the reconstruction & repairs of their houses. The original project jointly funded by the World Bank and Government of Sindh had the implementation period of 36 months, which has now been extended to 44 months. The CDWP also approved project in the education sector, titled “Capacity Building of Education Managers (CBEM) (2nd Revised),” with a value of Rs. 45.69 million.