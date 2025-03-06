3.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Kalat, no casualties reported

Tremors were felt in Kalat and nearby areas of Balochistan on Sunday as a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the region. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had a depth of 33 kilometers.

Residents evacuated their homes in panic and recited verses from the Holy Quran. Fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported.

This follows a 4.7-magnitude earthquake in Sibi and surrounding areas on Friday. Pakistan has experienced multiple tremors recently, including a 4.2-magnitude quake in Swat on December 24 and tremors in Punjab cities on December 5.