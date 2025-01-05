Sunday, January 05, 2025
8 dead, 15 injured in north China market fire: local authorities

January 05, 2025
Newspaper, International

Beijing   -  A fire at a vegetable market in north China killed eight people and injured 15 on Saturday, local authorities reported. “The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are currently not in life-threatening danger,” the Qiaoxi District People’s Government said after the blaze in Zhangjiakou city, northwest of Beijing. The fire at the Liguang market broke out at around 8:40 a.m. (0040 GMT) and was extinguished after 10:00 a.m., the district government said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Deadly fires are relatively common in China due to lax building codes and an often slipshod approach to workplace safety.

